Buffaloes to face Utah Valley in second round of NIT Tournament

After barely squeaking past Seton Hall in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Colorado will tip-off against Utah Valley in Boulder on Sunday, March 19.

Utah Valley shocked the 2-seed New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday night, defeating them in dominating fashion by a score of 83-69. UVU’s junior guard Justin Harmon proved to be a massive part of the Wolverine’s game last night, as he led the team with a career-high 32 points.

The Buffs were led in their win by guard Ethan Wright, who scored a season-high 18 points off the bench against Seton Hall. Junior forward Tristan da Silva scored another 15, and sophomore guard Julian Hammond III followed with 10.

Hammond has been taking over for sophomore guard KJ Simpson, who has been out for both the entirety of the Pac-12 tournament and the Seton Hall game with mono. It has not been announced whether or not he will be available against Utah Valley on Sunday.

Utah Valley enters the game with a 26-8 overall record. This includes an 11-5 record on the road.

The Sunday night matchup will be the first in history between these two schools. Colorado is listed as the No. 3 seed while Utah Valley is unseeded, but is riding high after defeating No. 2 New Mexico. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM MST on Sunday, March 19 at the CU Events Center in Boulder.