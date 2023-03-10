Da Silva and Simpson Named to All-Pac-12 Teams

Both junior forward Tristan Da Silva and sophomore guard KJ Simpson were awarded with All-Pac-12 Team Honors announced Tuesday morning. Da Silva was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team while Simpson was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Da Silva and Simpson have both averaged 15.9 points per game this season. Da Silva leads the team from the three point line, where he has shot 40.2 percent on the season. He has shot 50.8 percent from the field and has averaged 4.9 rebounds per game.

Simpson has shot 39.6 percent from the field, but has dominated with a team-high 111 assists and 43 steals on the season. He also leads the team in free throw percentage, where he has shot 81.7 percent.

The First Team consists of 10 total members of the Pac-12, Da Silva being one of them. Among the other nine were UCLA guard Tyger Campbell with his third All-Pac-12 First Team Honor and UCLA guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with his second honor. Other repeat players include USC guard Drew Peterson and Arizona forward Ąžuolas Tubelis each earning their second honor as well. It is the first All-Pac-12 First Team honor for Da Silva in his career.

The Second Team consists of four other players alongside Simpson. This includes fifth year guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. from Arizona State, senior guard Keion Brooks Jr. from Washington and senior forward Spencer Jones from Stanford, as well as junior guard Jaylen Clark from UCLA. Simpson is the youngest on the list as a true sophomore.

Da Silva, Simpson and the Buffs will be tipping off at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas from Mar. 8-11. They hold the No. 9 seed with a 16-15 record and will tip-off against No. 8 Washington at 1 PM MST on March 8.