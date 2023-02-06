Colorado’s offense is not broken, blows out Stanford

After a worrisome three weeks of basketball, the Buffs might be back on track after defeating the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday night.

The Buffs, previously rated as the worst offense in the Pac-12 according to KenPom, scored 84 points in this win, the most they have had since blowing out Southern Utah in December. It was a tremendous team performance on that end, as everyone was involved making clean passes, cutting into the lane for layups and free throws, and hitting their jumpers.

Stanford was able to keep up with the Buffs and they entered halftime tied, 39-39. However, their balanced offense did not make it out of the locker room and CU went on a 16-0 run to quickly turn this from a toss-up to a blowout. Da Silva had carried the offense at times during the first half and ended up with 25 points, his fifth straight game with 20 or more. Simpson also reached the 20-point mark, mostly on free throws after CU got into the bonus early in the second half.

This team really needed a scoring performance like this. It shows them that they can play fast, take care of the ball and hit open shots — it sounds easy, but it hasn’t been. Hopefully the Buffs can take this game on the road, as they visit Utah, Arizona and Arizona State in the next two weeks. If the Buffs manage one win, that’s good; two wins, that’s great.