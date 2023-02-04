Colorado announces Black & Gold Spring Game on April 22

The Colorado Buffaloes football Spring Game will be moving a bit later than past years.

Coach Prime’s first Black & Gold showdown is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Folsom Field with a 1 p.m. MT kickoff. It will consist of “several activities” including the annual team scrimmage. A lot of hype will be expected considering it will be the first official event with Deion Sanders as CU football’s head coach.

General admission tickets will be $10 and will be on sale beginning February 13. Students will be free of charge but will need to claim their tickets similar to the claim process for men’s basketball.

No word yet if the game will be nationally televised.