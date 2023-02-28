Quay Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod named All-Pac-12

Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball players Quay Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaronette Vonleh all received All-Conference honors on Tuesday morning.

Miller and Sherrod were named All-Pac-12 after their standout seasons. They were the two engines of the Colorado offense, with Sherrod running point and Miller playmaking from the higher. Miller, last year’s Sixth Person of the Year, had a breakout year averaging 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, both team-highs. She was invaluable in that she could space the floor, create her own shot in the post or facilitate for others.

Sherrod also made the All-Defensive team. She balled out all season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 assists and a conference-best 2.4 steals per game. She excels running in transition, attacking defenders off the dribble and scoring clutch buckets. Sherrod is probably the fastest player in the Pac-12 and that shines on the defensive end, where she’s ultra-aggressive with on-ball defense and jumping passing lanes.

Vonleh was named the Pac-12’s co-Most Improved Player alongside Arizona’s Shaina Pellington. This is the sophomore center’s first season on campus after transferring from Arizona. JR Payne clearly saw a bigger role for as she went from 4.1 points in 6.9 minutes per game, to 11.9 points in 25.7 minutes at CU. With her combination of strength and skill, she’s simply impossible to stop in the deep post when she’s on her game.

Vonleh and Frida Formann were also honorable mentions for All-Pac-12.