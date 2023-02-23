Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans - How to watch and game thread

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans

Where: CU Events Center - Boulder, Colorado

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Online: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

USC Blog: Conquest Chronicles

Line: Colorado -2.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the USC Trojans in Boulder in the twenty-ninth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M and an ugly loss to UMASS. Their first conference games were last minute losses to ASU and Washington before they roasted the Rams, Lions, and Southern Utah. They took down Stanford on the road before losing to Cal. The Buffs rolled Dana Altman and the Ducks (again) and Oregon State in Boulder before losing both games on the LA trip. They fell at home to Washington and took down WSU before losing both of the road games on the Oregon trip. They rebounded at home against the Bay Area schools before falling at Utah. They knocked off ASU on the road before falling in Tucson. Now they begin a three-game homestead hoping to knock off the Trojans. Go Buffs!

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Go Buffs!