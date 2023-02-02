Filed under: Ralphie Report Radio Podcast: Making sense of the Colorado Buffaloes The ups and downs continue for the Buffs. By Jon Woods@WoodrowWilson Feb 2, 2023, 6:00pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast: Making sense of the Colorado Buffaloes Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Benjamin Burrows joins Jack and Sam to figure out what’s going on with a Buffs basketball team capable of such highs and lows. Subscribe and leave a review! More From The Ralphie Report Buffaloes vs. Golden Bears - How to watch and game thread Coach Prime gives the State of the Buffs at Signing Day press conference Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy transfers to Colorado JUCO All-American Isaiah Jatta’s hard work led him to Colorado Buffaloes continue slide, lose to Oregon State #25 Colorado upsets #8 UCLA behind Wetta’s last-second shot Loading comments...
