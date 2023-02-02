 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Making sense of the Colorado Buffaloes

The ups and downs continue for the Buffs. 

By Jon Woods
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Benjamin Burrows joins Jack and Sam to figure out what’s going on with a Buffs basketball team capable of such highs and lows.

Subscribe and leave a review!

More From The Ralphie Report

Loading comments...