Deion Sanders Jr. is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Colorado football

There are a lot of new faces around Boulder with a renewed optimism towards next year’s football season. Coach Prime left Jackson State for a better situation and brought family and top-tier talent with him. One of those who happens to check both of those boxes is Deion Sanders Jr.— the first born son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The former SMU wide receiver, entrepreneur, and CEO of Well Off Media has made a name for himself during the short time he has been in Colorado. His wall-to-wall coverage of the team since his father took over is unprecedented in major college football. However, it’s nothing new for him. It’s a trend that started at Jackson State and has since followed him to CU.

“It’s the same for us, just a new location,” Sanders told The Nick Ferg Show.

“The work is still the same. We’re still waking up and gonna get it like we never had it. You know what I’m saying. We’re waking up and just chasing greatness. That’s all it’s about.”

Sanders provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Buffs with first-hand accounts from players and coaches alike. Not many people could document the full story of a prolific, multi-dimensional man like Deion Sanders. But the sheer talent and vision his son has exhibited by covering his father’s footsteps has been an incredible process to watch from afar. While CU’s video department has produced many Emmy Award-winning pieces, Well Off’s storytelling and overall look is on par.

“It’s really us just competing with us and everything is gonna to fall into place,” Sanders noted. “Just keep raising the bar and creating a new standard for us and for everybody around here and for everybody around the city.”

Sanders has to keep up with his dad, along with his brothers who’ve already created a fair amount of buzz thus far. CU’s future starting QB Shedeur Sanders was included on Fox Sports’ to early 2023 Heisman list. It’s a well-deserved projection considering his stats over the past two years at Jackson State. As for his other sibling, Shilo, he’ll eventually be with the family in Boulder.

Junior plays several roles including an advisor for his brothers. “Bucky’s” message is clear— be yourself and don’t let anyone get in the way of that. Sanders also mirrored that in comparison to his own path.

“I just tell them to be you,” said Sanders. ”Like Shilo or Shedeur, if you want to stop playing football today, do what you want to do. Take it as far as you can. you know, because the football field is unlike everything else. And when you stop playing it’s hard to just be a regular person out here trying to make it.”

He went on to say, “At the end of the day, be you. You don’t have to be our dad. Create your own lane. Be your own person. Do music if you want to do music. Do videos if you’re going to do videos. You don’t have to listen to the world’s expectations. Whatever you do you just be great at it”

Keep up with Well Off’s coverage of the Buffs and Sanders family on YouTube.