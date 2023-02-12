Poor shooting dooms Colorado in loss to Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 73-62 loss to Utah on Saturday, their sixth straight road loss. The Buffs are now 14-12 overall and a not nice 6-9 in Pac-12 play.

There’s not much to say about this game. The Buffs got off to a poor start, just like they do every time they go out on the road. It didn’t help that Tristan da Silva had his first bad game in a month, nor did it help that KJ Simpson and Lawson Lovering got into early foul trouble. It’s tough to win on the road when your three best players are limited in some capacity.

The Buffs cut Utah’s lead down to 38-34 early in the second half and looked like they could make this into a game. However, Lovering picked up another foul and the Utes started to attack the rim every possession. Soon enough they had built up their lead again and had full control of the game. The Buffs kind of just hung around without threatening much after that.

Next up for Colorado is a road trip to Arizona to take on the Sun Devils and Wildcats. The Buffs never play well in Tempe and their one win in Tucson was nullified, but they really need to get one to keep their slim NIT hopes alive.