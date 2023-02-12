Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy excited to have Prime at Colorado

As one coach waits for his shot in the NFL, another is taking the college world by storm.

Eric Bieniemy’s name seems to get floated around when a head coaching position becomes available in the league, but he remains in Kansas City coaching in his third Super Bowl in four years. Meanwhile at his alma mater, Deion Sanders is building something special that has Bieniemy excited for the future of the Buffs.

“Obviously, he’s a tremendous player, ” Bieniemy said about Sanders. “He’s a Hall of Famer for a reason. But on top of that, he has developed a brand and that has carried on and he has shown how successful he can be.”

Both Bieniemy and Sanders battled against each other during the 90s with Prime coming away with two Super Bowl wins. There were no hard fought contests between the two, but nonetheless a lot of respect goes to Sanders for the job he has done thus far at Colorado. Bieniemy gave him props with a peer evaluation.

“He’s an intelligent football coach,” Bieniemy said. “On top of that he can motivate young men. He’s a great example for these guys. That’s the thing I love about what he’s going to bring to the program.”

Colorado hired Sanders a little over eleven weeks ago after suffering a 1-11 record last year. Prime already has CU in the right direction with its best recruiting class since rankings were established in the year 2000. Add that to the most four and five star prospects in school history.