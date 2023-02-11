Buffaloes alum Solomon Wilcots weighs in on Coach Prime

When Solomon Wilcots was invited to speak on the Jim Rome show on Monday, he emphasized his belief in Coach Deion Sanders and his potential impact in Boulder.

Rome asked him if he believes that Prime could turn Colorado football back into the “monster” that head coach Bill McCartney had created in the late 1980s.

“I’m almost certain that he can.”

Speaking of his years at Colorado, Wilcots mentioned he influenced McCartney to find players that wouldn’t be afraid of teams like Nebraska and Oklahoma. Specifically, in the area of Compton, California that Wilcots grew up in. That’s what McCartney did, and it helped build the best Buffs team in history.

Coach Prime has the perfect situation to prove himself as a Power 5 coach, and Wilcots thinks he has all the tools needed to make Colorado a powerhouse, the same way that McCartney did in the 80s.

But Wilcots explained that building a team like the 80s Buffs isn’t nearly as complicated as it once was.

“There’s free agency in this thing we call college football,” Wilcots said. “It’s called the transfer portal, there’s NIL.”

More importantly, Coach Prime is enticing. Players are drawn to him. He is incredibly well respected, experienced, and wants to win.

“We feel as good about our chances of turning our program around between the energy Prime brings. He’s a leader. He’s a winner, right?” Wilcots said. “If you say, look football will give you the opportunity to change the trajectory of your life. And here’s a guy that has done it and can show you now how to do it. Why wouldn’t you want to play for Coach Prime?”