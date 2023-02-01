Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy transfers to Colorado

Alabama inside linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced he’ll be joining the stampede in Colorado on Wednesday.

The former five-star recruit from the 2020 class played a backup role since arriving in Tuscaloosa behind Deaontae Lawson and Henry To’oTo’o. He’s now the second Crimson Tide player to join the Buffs after Tommy Brown made it official last year.

Kennedy, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was highly-touted as the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Alabama from Theodore HS, and 38th nationally. He was noted by several well-known recruiters as the top at his position and could be a “once-in-a-generation” type talent.

Here’s Kennedy’s evaluation by John Garcia Jr. of 247 Sports:

“Muscular, well-proportioned athlete with lengthy frame. Physical specimen who can really run and finish from linebacker position. Violent football player with immense lower-body explosiveness. Comfortable in space though sometimes plays outside of frame or not under control. Plays with reckless abandon for his body. Upside as an edge rusher with a good first step and bend. Athletic traits and length to excel as drop defender but raw in coverage ahead of senior football campaign. Has clocked 10.9 in the 100 meter dash within the year. Can shed blocks with extension and power.”

“Could stand to improve from a technical standpoint through responsibility in tight quarters. Will add mass in SEC program but has enough size and athleticism to make reserve impact right away before pushing towards All-Conference ceiling. Should hear his name called in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.”

Kennedy appeared in five games during the 2022 season before a season-ending knee injury against Arkansas, according to Alabama. He was also listed as an emergency running back on the roster in 2021. The move reunites him with Charles Kelly, who came from Alabama as CU’s new defensive coordinator.

Kennedy comes to Boulder with two years of eligibility remaining.