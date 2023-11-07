Coach Prime confirms that Shedeur Sanders is fighting injuries

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a rough go at it these last couple weeks. Shedeur has taken an absolute walloping this season, being sacked 45 times so far this season. Eleven of those have come from the Buffs’ last two games alone

Sanders is by far the most sacked quarterback in all of college football, holding the record by a margin of eight. Having to endure such a beating has taken a toll on Shedeur’s body, as he was visibly hobbling at the end of both the UCLA and Oregon State games. Coach Prime confirmed what many have feared during his press conference on Tuesday, Shedeur is officially injured.

“Of course [Shedeur] has suffered injuries. You think he’s walking like me for no reason?” joked Deion, making light of the fact that both him and his son have a limp.

Although Prime didn't elaborate on what specific injuries Shedeur is fighting through, he did mention that the Buffs’ star QB should be good to go when Arizona comes to Folsom on Saturday afternoon.

“[Shedeur] is hurting, but he’s going to be alright come Saturday,” said Coach Prime. “He has to get in a couple good days of practice so he get his timing in the new installation and new plays.”

Sanders hasn’t missed any time behind center so far this season and he intends to keep it that way. Colorado needs their QB on the field in order to win against these tough Pac-12 opponents. Thankfully, he seems to understand that very well.

“No. What type of guy would I look like to leave 80 guys hanging out there?” Shedeur said when asked if he was considering leaving the game last week. “It’s gotta be a life or death situation to leave the guys hanging.”

Unfortunately for Shedeur, it sounds like he isn’t going to be getting any help this week from the run game (as per usual). Colorado’s rushing attack has been incredibly inefficient this season; there’s no way to sugar coat that. During his media availability, Deion seemed to frustratingly joke about the Buffs’ inability to run the ball.

“It’s so funny that you guys think we can just hand the ball off and just run down the field, alright? We just wanna call pass play after pass play after pass play,” said Prime while giggling in a seemingly sarcastic tone. “We don’t wanna run it, right? We’re against running.”

The banged up and battered Sanders has his work cut out for him on Saturday. Arizona is currently set as an 11-point favorite, meaning the Buffs will likely need some Shedeur magic to pull off an upset. If Shedeur actually gets some time in the pocket, a big win over the 23rd ranked ‘Cats seems like something that’s surprisingly achievable. Colorado fans can watch their team play their final home game of the season at noon this Saturday on the Pac-12 Network.