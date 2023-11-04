Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers - Game Post

October 28th, 2023

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins

Where: Rose Bowl - Los Angeles, Californias

When: 5:30 p.m. MT

TV: ABC

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 70 Degrees, sunny

Oregon State Blog: Building the Dam

Line: Colorado +13

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field for the ninth game of the 2023 season.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

