The Colorado fan’s guide to betting for Buffaloes vs. Oregon State

For one final time in the Pac-12 era, the Oregon State Beavers will head to Folsom Field to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night. The Beavs are currently heavy favorites, but that doesn’t mean that there are fun lines for Colorado fans to bet on. Vegas has set some seemingly bettor-friendly odds and I’ll walk you through which ones I like the most.

Tip 1: Bet the under.

The over/under for Saturday’s game is currently set at around 62.5 points. To me, the under sounds like a safe bet. The Buffs held UCLA to only 28 points last week. The Bruins and Beavers are very similar teams, both are extremely physical and love to run the ball. This style of play should help keep the points on the boards relatively low. Oregon State’s defense is arguably even better than UCLA’s too, so the Buffs offense will likely have some trouble scoring. 62.5 points seems a bit high, so hammer the under for this one.

Tip 2: Bet Colorado to cover.

The spread for this week’s game is set at Oregon State -13.5. In this case, I like the Colorado +13.5 line for -112. I think there's a very good shot the the Buffs will at least keep this one close. CU covered the spread at the Rose Bowl last week and I’m inclined to think they’ll do it again this week at home. The Folsom Field fans should keep this squad fired up and Colorado’s struggling offensive line seems to be extra motivated according to Coach Prime. If the Colorado offense can actually move the ball, Buffs +13.5 seems very attainable.

Tip 3: Don’t bet on any of Colorado’s running backs.

Simply put, the Buffs’ run game has been a mess this season. Colorado’s offense has had extreme trouble moving the ball all season and this week should be no different. The running back room took a hit this week when Alton McCaskill decided to redshirt for the remainder of the season, meaning the Buffs lost their biggest and most physical threat on the ground. The Buffs only ran the ball nine times the entire game last week and they’ll probably employ a similar game plan this week. Betting on Colorado’s running backs is just too risky of a bet and one I’d stay away from if possible.

Tip 4: Bet the under on DJ Uiagalelei touchdown passes.

The Beavs offense is notorious for rarely throwing the football. When you have the best run blocking offensive line in the country and a duel headed monster at running back in Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick, you can’t really blame them for their reliance on the run game. This means that DJ doesn’t the get opportunity to throw in the red zone often. DraftKings has the odds for DJ under 2.5 passing TDs at -205, which is probably the safest bet of the game. 2.5 passing touchdowns for Uiagalelei seems way too high for this game, so bet the under for this one. Hopefully, Travis Hunter and the guys can help us make sure this bet hits.

Tip 5: Throw a couple bucks on CU moneyline.

I think the odds of the Buffs coming away with a win this week are very slim truthfully, but they aren’t zero. Don’t ever count Deion and the Buffs out when playing at Folsom. If the Buffs can take the lessons they learned last week on how to deal with a physical, run heavy offense and apply them against Oregon State, I think they could pull off an upset. Colorado money line at +405 is tempting to just throw a couple of bucks on and just see what happens. Perhaps we’ll all be pleasantly surprised when the final whistle blows.