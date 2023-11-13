Colorado Buffaloes men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 25

This is going to be a special season at the CU Events Center if the first week of the college basketball season is any indication. The Colorado Buffaloes men and women are both ranked in the latest AP Top 25 — JR Payne’s team is #5 (!) while Tad Boyle’s men just made it at #25.

The CU women leaped 15 spots since the preseason poll. That’s a shocking rise, but not unexpected after they blew out the LSU Tigers, the reigning national champs and the preseason #1. They kept the good play going with a dismantling of Le Moyne, then a comeback win over a strong Oklahoma State team.

This team has announced loud and clear that they will compete for the Pac-12 title. The conference is always loaded and this year is no different, as UCLA (#3), Utah (4), Stanford (6), USC (10) and Washington State (24) are all good to great teams.

The men’s team also had themselves an impressive week. They climbed to #25 after blowing out Towson and Grambling. Those are expected wins, but these are also the games the Buffs have struggled with early in the season in years past. This team looks more focused than they have in years. Everyone knows their role and they’re playing extremely hard. Maybe they hit some hurdles moving forward, but there’s a lot to like as they implement this five-out offense.

The women’s team has a busy couple weeks ahead of them. They will first travel to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs, then they’re off to the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where they will play Cincinnati, Kentucky and NC State in a three-day span.

The men will be a bit more chill. They have an easy home game against Milwaukee on Tuesday, then travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to play the Richmond Spiders and one of Florida State or UNLV. Richmond is a bit tricky because they usually play hard, but the Buffs are comfortably the best team in that group.