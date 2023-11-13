Colorado overcomes Oklahoma State after dominant fourth quarter

The Colorado Buffaloes remain undefeated after completing the comeback victory against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday night.

The Buffs built a 30-18 lead early in the 2nd quarter, but the Cowgirls went on a 39-11 run in the next 13 minutes of gametime. Everything had to go wrong for JR Payne’s team during this stretch. Their usually stout defense struggled to get stops, as Okie State’s Stailee Heard and Anna Gret Asi both caught fire from outside.

Once the Buffs were unable to push the pace after rebounds and turnovers, their halfcourt offense stalled. It didn’t help that the shooting just wasn’t there in the first half, as CU stars Frida Formann and Quay Miller were ice cold from beyond the arc, combining for just 2/14 on threes in this game.

The Buffs had some success scoring in the paint, as Aaronette Vonleh carried the CU offense for much of the game. She dominated against LSU in the season opener and looked incredible again.

Once the Cowgirls started missing shots, the Buffs got back to their usual selves and started running. Vonleh and Miller were able to finish in the paint, while Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta attacked the rim and drew a number of fouls. (Sherrod finished with 18 points, 9 assists and 5 steals, but that’s normal for her at this point in her storied career.)

Colorado shot 20/25 on free throws, a massive advantage compared to OSU’s 4/6 in the game. That’s where it helps to play hard defense without fouling and to have aggressive guards who play as relentlessly as Sherrod and Wetta. They found a way to score on the coldest of shooting nights and somehow managed to put up 86 in the ball game.

The Buffs are now 3-0 with wins over top-ranked LSU, Le Moyne and now Oklahoma State. Surely they will rise from their previous #20 slot, maybe even into the top 10 if voters recognize a veteran team that knows exactly who they are.

Next up is a road game against SMU on Nov. 19. The Buffs are a better team and are usually fierce on the road, but you never know with these kinds of game.