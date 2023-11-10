Cody Williams is out for tonight’s game against Grambling State

Colorado forward Cody Williams will not play during tonight’s game against Grambling State. The fourth highest rated recruit in the country before this season won’t be suited up for the Buffs’ second game of the season. As of now, it is uncertain as to why Williams is being sidelined. Thankfully, it is believed that Williams’ absence isn’t due to anything serious. We likely won't know the official reason as to why Williams is sitting out until after tonights game during Tad Boyle’s postgame presser.

Williams managed to net four points in the Buffs home opener on Monday night against Towson. It is unfortunate that Cody won’t be able to get some in-game experience against Grambling tonight, but Colorado should be okay without him for at least one game.

The Buffs will tipoff against Grambling shortly at 6 p.m. MT at the CU Event Center. Fans interested in watching how the Buffs function without Cody can tune in on Pac-12 Network.