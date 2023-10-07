Injury Report: Shilo Sanders active for Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado’s defense is getting some major components back for today’s game against Arizona State in Tempe. Safety Shilo Sanders is active today and will see the field against the Sun Devils. Sanders missed last week’s game against USC due to a speculated liver injury. Shilo is one of the Buffaloes biggest pieces on defense, and his return should be a big boost for CU.

Safety Myles Slusher is will also be active for the Buffs today. Slusher was injured during week one against TCU, and will return to the field for the first time in five weeks. Getting Slusher back is massive for the Buffs. Having Slusher available to play in the star position allows the Buffs to dial up additional pressure on defense, which should help Colorado beat ASU.

Unfortunately, cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is inactive for CU this week. Hunter suffered a lacerated liver in week three against CSU and his recovery is coming along smoothly according to Coach Prime. Hunter has a chance to return next week when Stanford comes to Folsom Field, but Prime said he’d like to see Hunter stay out to recoup until after the bye week.

Safety Trevor Woods will miss today’s game as well. It was announced only 30 minutes before kickoff that the junior and veteran Buffs will be inactive in Tempe. As of now, it is a complete mystery why Woods is inactive. Safety Rodrick Ward, who filled in for Shilo last week, could see more playtime because of Woods’ absence.

Buffaloes tackle Savion Washington will be inactive against the Sun Devils. Washington suffered an ankle injury last week and will be out for Colorado for multiple weeks. Guard Reggie Young is expected to make the shift to tackle and fill in for the injured Washington. Colorado’s offensive line will sorely miss the graduate student tackle, but will need to make do with what is available to try to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Fans can watch Shilo Sanders and Myles Slusher make their return to the field today at 4:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.