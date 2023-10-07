Colorado Buffaloes debut flashy uniform combo against Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes will unveil a new uniform item when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 8:30 p.m. (MT) on Pac-12 Network.

The Buffs will wear black helmets yet again, but this time they have shiny chrome facemasks with them. These will also have gold decal on the helmets, whereas the last few helmets have featured a white outline for the Ralphie logo.

New helmets today pic.twitter.com/ssFrkMVC9i — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) October 7, 2023

Shedeur Sanders and company will complete this look with white jerseys and black pants. Every week I write this article and complain that they’re not wearing the gold helmets, but these are straight gas. The black helmets look great when they have gold features, especially with the black pants for a night game.

CU’s unis today:



- Black helmets (with gold logo and facemask)

- White tops

- Black pants#SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/jlGj0SxBN0 — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) October 7, 2023

Hopefully the Buffs won’t feel too hot in these slick uniforms. It’s been a scorcher today in Tempe, where temperatures will over 90 degrees for an evening kickoff time.