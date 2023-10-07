 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Buffaloes debut flashy uniform combo against Arizona State

The Buffs will be debut chrome gold facemasks.

By Sam Metivier
USC v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes will unveil a new uniform item when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 8:30 p.m. (MT) on Pac-12 Network.

The Buffs will wear black helmets yet again, but this time they have shiny chrome facemasks with them. These will also have gold decal on the helmets, whereas the last few helmets have featured a white outline for the Ralphie logo.

Shedeur Sanders and company will complete this look with white jerseys and black pants. Every week I write this article and complain that they’re not wearing the gold helmets, but these are straight gas. The black helmets look great when they have gold features, especially with the black pants for a night game.

Hopefully the Buffs won’t feel too hot in these slick uniforms. It’s been a scorcher today in Tempe, where temperatures will over 90 degrees for an evening kickoff time.

