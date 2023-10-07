Deion Sanders graces cover of Time magazine

Print magazines aren’t the cultural powerhouse they used to be, but it still means something to be on the cover of Time magazine. As we all know, everyone reading this was person of the year for Time in December 2006. However, outside of that incredible month, Colorado football has NEVER had press like this. I know that’s a dumb thing to say, but it’s true.

After a crazy 3-2 start and plenty of press, Deion Sanders is now on the cover of Time on newsstands everywhere, with plenty of stuff to dig into in the article. This quote is one example of the incredible national transformation:

The school’s online team-store merchandise sales are up 892% year-to-date over 2022. Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano says out-of-state applications have climbed 40%. “It’s transformational,” he says. Sanders is even developing a half-hour comedy with Kevin Hart’s media company based on his journey and billed as “Entourage meets the gridiron,” Sanders’ team tells TIME exclusively.

Read the rest of the article here.

It’s a wild world, Buff fans, enjoy the ride.