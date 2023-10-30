Colorado and Arizona kickoff time, TV channel announced

The Colorado Buffaloes will finally be getting the mid-day kickoff they’ve been looking for. It was announced on Monday morning that for the first time this season, kickoff will take place at noon MST at Folsom Field on November 11. All other home games this season have been at either 10 AM or 8 PM MST.

With the early and late kickoffs, the Buffs have gotten lots of time on more prominent channels, including Fox and ESPN. With a mid-day kickoff, the Buffs and Wildcats will be covered on the Pac-12 Network.

Considering that the Wildcats are having a strong season thus far and Colorado has faced their most challenging opponents, it is likely that the game will be a must win for the Buffaloes. Prior to Coach Prime, the Buffs lost 43-20 last season. However, Colorado blanked Arizona 34-0 in 2021. We can hope that the Buffaloes will get their offensive line figured out in time.