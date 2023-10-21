Colorado Buffaloes land four-star recruit Sebastian Rancik

Tad Boyle has landed another stud recruit in a loaded 2024 recruiting class. Sebastian Rancik, the 113th-ranked recruit in the nation per 247 Sports, announced on Saturday that he will be joining the Colorado Buffaloes.

: 4⭐️ PF Sebastian Rankic has committed to Colorado!



Rankic is the #65 player in the ‘24 class and chose the buffs over USC and Oklahoma #RollTad pic.twitter.com/opBVnd2Auj — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) October 21, 2023

Rancik (Ran-chick) is a 6’9, 210-lbs. power forward from Bratislava, Slovakia who moved to the U.S. to pursue his basketball career. His profile has risen in his last two years at J Serra Catholic in the Los Angeles area. He’s a very good shooter for his size, has plenty of skill as a passer and driver, and plays with a tremendous amount of confidence.

The Buffs had to beat out USC for his signature, among other NIL-rich schools. As we saw in the transfer portal, skilled shooters like Rancik are extremely valuable and every program is fighting for them. He’s going to develop a lot in his time in Boulder, as the coaching staff will put him through strength training and teach all of Tad’s pet defensive fundamentals.

This recruiting class is was previously ranked 33rd in the country and that will surely rise to the top 20 after Rancik’s commitment. The Buffs have already landed combo guard Andrew Crawford and big man Doryan Onwuchekwa, both of whom are intelligent, skilled players. All of these guys are still rising in the rankings and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all of them graduate within or around the top-100 rankings.

This is a new era for Colorado basketball recruiting. The Buffs started to bring in more and more blue chip recruits in recent years and their pull is only growing stronger as they program builds a reputational for developing talent. Tad knows what he’s doing and he knows how important it is to bring back NBA players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White to meet these recruits on their visits to Boulder.

Chase Howell summarized it with a tweet Rancik himself re-tweeted:

Imagine being a basketball recruit at a sold out football game. And you’re in the front row on TV with two NBA vets pointing at you. How could you not commit?



Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White with Trent Perry, Sebastian Rancik and Doryan Onwuchekwa.



pic.twitter.com/mQxTd2REkl — Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) September 10, 2023

Vitajte, Sebastian!