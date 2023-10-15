Colorado Buffaloes land top-100 recruit Andrew Crawford

Tad Boyle has landed his second recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, as combo guard Andrew Crawford has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

NEWS: 2024 four-star Andrew Crawford tells me he’s committed to Colorado.



Ranked 87th nationally, the 6-6 wing is Colorado’s fifth highest-ranked recruit in program history.



Story: https://t.co/5C1n7hYLSM pic.twitter.com/HYfvgWbxgH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 14, 2023

Crawford is the 87th rated prospect in the country, per 247 Sports, and the top recruit in the Centennial State. The Buffs had been recruiting him since he was a freshman at ThunderRidge High School in Littleton. He said that Boyle’s consistent efforts were a significant factor in his commitment.

Crawford has great size at the guard spot, even if he’s a bit lanky at 6’6, 170 lbs. He’s a patient playmaker and uses his height to see over the defense and set things up at his own pace. He’s not the most explosive athlete, but he has an accurate shot, a sizable bag and a good basketball IQ. If this sounds like a Tad Boyle guard, he’s also left-handed.

What stands out about the 18-year-old is his maturity and growth mindset. In his interview with Eric Bossi of 247 Sports, he said that he was more concerned with his long-term development than his minutes as a freshman. He specifically cited the strength coach, Steve Englehart, and that he needs to really bulk up for his college and professional career.

This is a waving green flag and another reason to celebrate Boyle’s emphasis on bringing in high-character, self-driven players. Crawford is confident in his potential as a player, understands how to make those strides and found the program that could best develop him.