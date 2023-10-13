Travis Hunter expected to return for Colorado today

After three long weeks, it looks like the wait for Travis Hunter to return could finally be over. Hunter is expected to suit up and take the field for tonight’s game against Stanford. Colorado's star player suffered a lacerated liver after a hit during week three’s game against Colorado State. His recovery has progressed smoothly, as Hunter practiced with the team this week.

On Tuesday, head coach Deion Sanders that Travis has a “tremendous chance” to play this week. It seems the main thing that was holding Coach Prime back from playing Hunter this week was his conditioning. After not seeing the field for three weeks, Prime wants to make sure that his star cornerback is completely up to speed and won’t get too tired.

“He has to be in shape. I don’t want him to be a liability,” said Sanders. “I want him to always be a tremendous asset.”

Well, Travis must be in good shape because ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that he is on track to return for today’s contest. According to Thamel, Colorado’s coaches will keep an eye on Travis pregame and make their call on if he looks good enough to play or not before shortly before kickoff.

Thamel also said that Hunter likely will play on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback. There was speculation that Travis might only play defense this week, but it looks if if that isn’t the case. Hunter’s snap count will be monitored by CU’s coaching staff today to ensure their star player doesn’t overdo it.

Fans can watch what looks to be Travis’ big return as Stanford makes their way to Folsom Field at 8 p.m. MT. The Buffs are currently pegged as 12.5 point favorites, but that number could increase with Hunter back in the lineup.