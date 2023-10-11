Da Silva, Simpson named to Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference Teams

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that senior Tristan da Silva and junior KJ Simpson were listed to Preseason All-Conference teams. Freshman Cody Williams was also listed on the honorable mentions.

Da Silva has been one of the Buffs top performers since his arrival in 2020. He is Colorado’s active leading scorer with 912 career points and was an All-Pac-12 Conference First Team selection as a junior. Da Silva averaged 15.9 points per game while playing unselfish basketball and more than solid defense.

Simpson has been the on-court leader of the team since the previous Arizona commit flipped his commitment to Colorado prior to his 2021 enrollment. As a sophomore, Simpson was an All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team selection and also averaged 15.9 points, albeit in fewer games than his German teammate. Simpson also led the team in assists with 3.8 per game as he took on a more playmaking role after Keeshawn Barthelemy’s transfer.

The most exciting development from the All-Pac-12 teams is Cody Williams’ inclusion on the honorable mentions list. Williams has yet to play a minute for the Buffs as a true freshman, but came into the program as one of the top recruits in the country. The 6’8 wing is ready to make an immediate impact after spending the summer with Tad Boyle playing for Team USA.