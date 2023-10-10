Colorado’s Quay Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod named pre-season All-Pac-12

The expectations have been higher for JR Payne’s Colorado Buffaloes. Fresh off a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament, her team is bringing back almost every single contributor, including super seniors Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod.

Those two stars were among those selected to the pre-season all-conference team. The Pac-12 doesn’t distinguish between First and Second team, for some reason, but it doesn’t make a difference since Miller and Sherrod are two legit players in the best conference in the country.

If you’re unfamiliar with their games, get familiar with them. Sherrod is the engine of the Buffs, as she is relentless driving to the basket and playing intense on-ball defense. She enters her fifth year as the starting point guard, during which she has caused all kinds stress dreams for opposing guards.

As for Miller, she’s the real hub of the offense, as the Buffs rely on her to playmake from the high post when in the half court. She’s an intelligent passer, a skilled shooter and post player, and very physical on the boards. This is her third year at CU and fifth in the Pac-12, as she was a starter at Washington before transferring with fellow senior Tameiya Sadler, Sherrod’s backup at guard.

Also of note, Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh were both named honorable mentions in the media poll. Formann, a product of Falcon Basketball Club in Copenhagen, Denmark, might be the best shooter in the league and has added to her game in each of her three years as a starter. Vonleh is the baby in the starting lineup, as the 6’3 center had a breakout 2022-23 season thanks to her skill on the low block.

Familiarize yourself with those four starters, plus one of Sadler, Kindyll Wetta or Michigan transfer Maddie Nolan as that fifth starter. Also keep an eye on Missouri transfer Sara-Rose Smith, returning sophomore Brianna McLeod and super senior Charlotte Whittaker. It’s a deep squad with star talent and they just might be good enough to compete for the Pac-12 title.