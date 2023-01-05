Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks - How to watch and game thread

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks

Where: CU Events Center

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Online: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Oregon Blog: Addicted to Quack

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Oregon Ducks at home in the fifteenth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M and an ugly loss to UMASS. Their first conference games were last minute losses to ASU and Washington before they roasted the CSU Rams, UNC Bears, and Southern Utah. They took down Stanford on the road and lost a real bad one to the Cal Bears. They now hope to right the ship against Oregon. Go Buffs!

