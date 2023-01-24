Colorado recruit Cody Williams named McDonald’s All-American

Cody Williams was named to a McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday, a prestigious honor for the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2023 recruit.

This is no surprise for the five-star wing who has risen quickly up the national rankings since he first visited Boulder in August. Cody, the younger brother of Thunder guard Jalen Williams, has dominated at several major tournaments, including against other top recruits. He started the season ranked in the 30s and 40s and is now the #6 recruit on ESPN and #8 on 247 Sports.

Williams will be the highest rated recruit to ever play for the Buffs, as his status surpasses that of Chauncey Billups and David Harrison, the former a school legend and the latter a three-year starter and first round NBA draft pick. We’re still 18 months from the 2024 NBA Draft, but there’s buzz that the Arizona native will be in the discussion for the number one pick.

It goes without saying that the 6’8, 180-lbs. wing will be a boon for Tad Boyle next season. This current Buffs team has locked in on defense, but the offense has fallen off a cliff, partly because the wing play has been lackluster. Williams can create his own shot at will, yet he’s more comfortable facilitating off his shifty drives. The offense will likely run through him, taking some playmaking burden away from the score-first KJ Simpson and making things easier for the similarly cerebral Tristan da Silva.

It’s an exciting time for the Buffs, even if the team has been frustrating as of late.