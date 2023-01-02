KJ Simpson named Pac-12 Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Buffaloes sophomore guard KJ Simpson has taken home the Pac-12 Player of the Week Award. His first was the week of November 14, 2022.

The honor comes after his massive performances on the road in the Bay Area, where the Buffs pulled off a comeback victory over Stanford, and almost did the same in a disappointing loss at Cal.

Simpson put up a season high 31 points in the victory at Stanford, and posted another 25 at Cal, averaging 28 points a game on the short road trip. He also averaged 5 rebounds as well as 4.5 assists with 1.5 steals per game.

With his second Player of the Week award just this season, as well as two Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors during his freshman campaign last season, Simpson continues to grow into a key role for Tad’s Colorado squad.