Podcast: Deion Sanders adds more starters from the transfer portal

On the latest episode of the At the Buzzer podcast, Jack and Sam discuss CU basketball and have a few updates on football recruiting.

We talk about the Buffs’ losses to USC and UCLA this past weekend, which were ugly performances that still showed flashes of potential for this up-and-coming team. Now at 11-8 on the season, we might have to start looking ahead to next year when Tad Boyle brings in top-10 recruit Cody Williams, who figures to solve a lot of the problems we saw on that LA road trip. After that, we celebrate J.R. Payne getting the women’s basketball team into the Top 25 after knocking off #14 Arizona at home.

After that, we go into some updates on what Deion Sanders is up to in the transfer portal, including the signings of running backs Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky) and Micah Bernard (Utah), and some potential starters on the defense in Taylor Upshaw (Michigan), Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) and Kyndrich Breedlove (Ole Miss). Finally we break down the 2023 football schedule, replete with predictions and expectations.

