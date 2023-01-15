Michigan defensive transfer joins Coach Prime and Colorado

Coach Prime is on a roll. Former Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw is leaving Ann Arbor and heading to Boulder.

A two-year starter for the Wolverines, Upshaw brings a lot of experience to the Buffs defense and can make an immediate impact, coming off 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 2022. He made it official late Saturday night with an announcement on Twitter.

Upshaw was an original three-star recruit on Michigan’s 2018 class with several top-tier offers. At Michigan, the 6’6, 260 pound defensive lineman was a part of the Wolverine’s pass rush package. He was a third-down player, but that role will likely expand at CU. He joins a few other transfers on the defensive line, including Leonard Payne, Shane Cokes and Tajh Alston.

Taylor is the son of star NFL player, Regan Upshaw, who played in the same era against Deion Sanders with the five teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders.

Upshaw needed a fresh start away from Michigan with the best situation to become a next-level prospect. He’ll have a year of eligibility remaining at Colorado.

Welcome, Taylor!