PODCAST: Deion brings in more starters, Tad blows out Oregon at home

It was a good week for the Buffaloes. 

By Jon Woods
NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The CU football and basketball programs couldn’t be more different, but both are building success in their own ways.

