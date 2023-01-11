Filed under: Buffaloes Football Season Buffaloes Basketball Season Ralphie Report Radio PODCAST: Deion brings in more starters, Tad blows out Oregon at home It was a good week for the Buffaloes. By Jon Woods@WoodrowWilson Jan 11, 2023, 6:20pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: PODCAST: Deion brings in more starters, Tad blows out Oregon at home Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The CU football and basketball programs couldn’t be more different, but both are building success in their own ways. Listen, leave a review and subscribe! More From The Ralphie Report Tristan Da Silva named Pac-12 Player of the Week Former Arkansas safety flips from Louisville to Colorado Buffaloes vs. Beavers - How to watch and game thread Colorado Buffaloes WBB end Utah’s undefeated run Colorado crushes Oregon behind da Silva, Hammond Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks - How to watch and game thread Loading comments...
