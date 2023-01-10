Tristan Da Silva named Pac-12 Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, junior forward Tristan Da Silva took home the Pac-12 Player of the Week honor following his dominant performances over the Oregon schools last week. The conference announced the decoration on Monday.

Da Silva’s award is the second in a row for the Buffs, as his comes just after sophomore guard KJ Simpson’s Pac-12 Player of the Week award last week after averaging 28 points in a split series in the Bay Area.

This makes for the third award of its kind that head coach Tad Boyle’s team has received this year, two for Simpson on November 14 and January 2, with Da Silva’s coming this week.

In the two game home stand, Colorado controlled both Oregon and Oregon State, holding both teams to 83 combined points while the Buffs scored 130.

Da Silva averaged 23.5 points per game, including a career-high 30 against Oregon. He also averaged 6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2 assists over the weekend matchups. He went 66.7 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free throw line.

Da Silva’s resiliency and consistency have been a key part of Colorado’s successes this season, and the honor adds another award to his decorated career thus far.