Colorado Buffaloes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers - Game Post

September 17th, 2022

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Where: TCF Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 1:30 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 53 Degrees, partly cloudy

Minnesota Blog: Golden Gophers

Line: Colorado +28

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the third game of the 2022 season. The Colorado Buffaloes hope to turn things around after a disappointing start to the enter 2022 season. A lackluster loss to the TCU Horned Frogs has the Buffs looking to knock off the Falcons to move to 1-2.

