Podcast: The Buffaloes have news in the NBA and NFL drafts

The Colorado Buffaloes had an eventful weekend, most notably the official departure of Jabari Walker, the NFL dreams of Nate Landman and Carson Wells, some spring football developments, and basketball recruiting updates (we recorded before basketball recruit Bobi Klintman decommitted from CU).

