Although the Buffs battled to the semifinals in the Pac-12 tournament, they fell short in a matchup against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal are ranked No. 2 in the nation and were No. 1 seed in the tournament. Now the Buffaloes await the NCAA Women’s Tournament selection to find out where they will be seeded and who they will face.

The first quarter against Stanford was a back-and-forth battle. As the Cardinal began to pull away in the second quarter, the Buffs struggled to catch up. Colorado shot for just 30.6% on the night.

Freshman guard Kindyll Wetta aided the short-handed Buffs with 12 hands off the bench. Junior guard Jaylyn Sherrod came in with 10 while sophomore guard Frida Formann and fifth-year forward Mya Hollingshed each had seven.

The Buffs battled the entirety of the game and never gave up despite the extreme deficit. Stanford maintained their lead from the end of the first quarter onward. The Buffs largest lead throughout the game was four in the first quarter.

The Cardinal dominated near the end, winning by 26. The matchup was the Buffs third semifinal appearance, none of which they have won.

Colorado struggled with injuries after they lost sophomore guard Tameiya Sadler to injury against Washington and she was ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Senior guard Lesila Finau was removed from the Stanford game after just 11 minutes with an ankle injury. Sadler should be available for the NCAA tournament if they are selected.

The Buffs now sit on the bubble and await Selection Sunday on March 13 at 6 p.m. MST.