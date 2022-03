The Buffs are still up and down (see Arizona State) but have played brilliant basketball (see Arizona). With 19 wins already, Colorado will face Utah before heading into the Pac-12 Tournament. A berth into March Madness is unlikely, but anything can happen.

The CU women, meanwhile, have 22 wins and are in the Pac-12 semifinals. They’re already locked into the NCAA Tournament but have higher expectations.

Sam and Jack dive into all this and more on At the Buzzer.