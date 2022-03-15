NIT First Round

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Where: CU Events Center - Boulder, CO

When: 9:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

On-the-go: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

St. Bonaventure Blog: No idea

Line: Colorado -2.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the thirty-third game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. Wins over Oregon State, Utah, Oregon State (again), Stanford and Cal turned the losing streak into and winning streak. The Buffs came back home and got steamrolled by ASU before an absolute beauty of an upset over Arizona and a big win over Utah. They sailed past Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament before falling to Arizona and losing out on the NCAA Tournament. Now they start with the Bonnies as they look to make a run in the NIT. Go Buffs!

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Go Buffs!