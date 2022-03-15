The Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to make noise in the NIT and NCAA Tournament, respectively, as the men’s and women’s teams look to build on successful seasons. Tad Boyle’s squad faces St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday, 9pm MT. J.R. Payne coaches in her first March Madness with the 7-seeded Buffs taking on 10-seed Creighton on Friday, 11pm MT, with the Iowa Hawkeyes waiting in Iowa City. We preview all of this and later Jack helps Sam create a March Madness bracket, replete with upsets, players to watch and Pac-12 bias.
