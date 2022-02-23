Chiaverini heads to UCLA as offensive analyst

A couple months after Darrin Chiaverini was relieved of his offensive coordinator duties, he has found a new home in Southern California.

The former Colorado Buffaloes standout will reportedly join UCLA as an offensive analyst, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. He joins Chip Kelly’s staff for a second stint in Westwood after serving as a the Bruins special teams assistant in 2009.

Chiaverini, 44, came back to Boulder in 2016 as an addition to then coach Mike MacIntyre’s staff. He started as the Buffs co-offensive coordinator before adding to his responsibilities as the program’s primary recruiter. After the offense struggled in 2021, Karl Dorrell to parted ways with Chiaverini in November.

The move to add Chiverini makes sense for Kelly with a similar “air assault” scheme being used by both at multiple stops in their respective careers. Once an outcast among the UCLA faithful, the former Oregon turned NFL coach has restored some trust with the naysayers in SoCal following a 8-4 season. The Bruins were second in the Pac-12 in total offense with an average of 441.3 yards per game last year. However, they led the conference with 36.7 points per contest.

Chiaverini enters his 15th year as a college assistant with this being the sixth stop of his career and one-third of his time being spent in the State of California. He was the co-offensive coordinator of Riverside City College until 2013 before heading to Texas Tech.