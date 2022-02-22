Simpson awarded Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors

Colorado freshman guard K.J. Simpson was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon for the second time this season. Simpson, who was first awarded the honor back on November 29, has been a consistent freshman standout for the Buffs.

Simpson averaged 9.5 points on 55 percent shooting when he won the award in late November, but has improved drastically since then. Simpson has averaged 13 points and three rebounds per game from February 14-20, earning him the honor for the second time in his career.

During that stretch, Simpson collected his season and career scoring high with 19 at Cal on February 17. Although he has only started one game in his young career, he has appeared in all but one game this year.

Colorado has had extremely successful freshmen over the recent years, including now-sophomore forward Jabari Walker. Walker was the first freshman to receive the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for Colorado in January of 2021. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award has only been around for three years.

Simpson’s second award was the Buffs fourth all-time. Freshman guard Julian Hammond III was given the award on January 10 alongside Walker’s last January.

Colorado faces their final home stand of the season this week. Simpson and the Buffs will try to continue their winning streak as they tip-off against Arizona State on Thursday at 7 p.m. MST.