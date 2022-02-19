Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Stanford Cardinal

Where: Maples Pavilion - Stanford, California

When: 8:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPNU

Online: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Stanford Blog: Rule of Tree

Line: Colorado -2.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Stanford Cardinal in the twenty-seventh game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. Wins over Oregon State, Utah, Oregon State (again) and Stanford turned the losing streak into and winning streak and now they look to move to 18-9 with a win over the Cardinal. Go Buffs!

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Go Buffs!