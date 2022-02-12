Colorado’s Nate Landman invited to NFL Combine

Colorado’s Nate Landman put in solid work over the past five years in Boulder and looks to make an impact ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. He will get his moment to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine starting March 1 in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-3, 240 pound linebacker rounded out his 2021 season with an outstanding performance in the Shrine Bowl. The performance this season came off the heels of an Achilles injury late in 2020, along with missing the final five games with a bad shoulder.

Landman was the only CU player to receive an invite to next month’s events in Indy. He needs to have a decent time in the 40-yard dash and place toward the top of the agility drill list to boost his draft stock.

Landman finished as the only player in Colorado history to receive all conference honors four consecutive years. He appeared in 48 career games (36 starts) with 409 tackles, which is fifth all-time and 41 of those for loss. He’s also the third player in CU history to average 10-plus tackles per game for three straight seasons.

Landman was one of 36 Pac-12 players named as part of the combine roster, the third-most of any conference. A total of 324 players will try to make a name from themselves with NFL scouts.

Arizona State will have the most with eight players, followed by Oregon with six, UCLA and USC with five each, Washington sending four ahead of rival Washington State with three, Pac-12 champs Utah with two, and Colorado, Stanford and Oregon State each with a single player. Arizona and Cal are the only conference schools not being represented in Indianapolis.