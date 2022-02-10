 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buffs in the NBA: Spurs trade Derrick White to Celtics ahead of deadline

The former CU guard has started all by one game for San Antonio this season.

By Jeff Hauser
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick White’s days in San Antonio are done. The former Colorado Buffaloes standout guard was sent to the Boston Celtics ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline in-exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a protected future first-round pick.

The move will allow White to take on a more transitional role after earning time as a regular starter with the Spurs. The 27-year-old has averaged 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. It’s very likely he’ll give the Celtics a much-needed boost with experience as a true point guard.

White was selected by San Antonio in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft. He has spent his five-year career in the league averaging 11.6 points per game as a good fit in the Spurs rotation.

However, with White carrying a $69 million price tag over the next four years, the best move for San Antonio was to cut the team’s top salary on the books. He finished with 17 points (6-13 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday’s 105-92 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics are currently sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-25 record ahead of the All-Star Break. They’re riding a six-game winning streak and are 4.5 games out of first before the second half of the season.

