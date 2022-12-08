Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs Colorado State Rams

Where: Coors Event Center - Boulder, Colorado

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Online: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Colorado State Blog: File not found

Line: Colorado -4.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Colorado State Rams in Boulder in the tenth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M and an ugly loss to UMASS. Their first conference games were last minute losses to ASU and Washington. Now they look to move to 5-5 with a win over the hated Rams. Go Buffs!

