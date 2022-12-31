Jackson State CB Tayvion Beasley transfers to Colorado

Deion Sanders is bringing another former Tiger along in Boulder. Jackson State cornerback Tayvion Beasley made it official on Saturday, committing to Prime and Colorado.

The three-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif. was part of the 2022 class and went to JSU over Oregon, USC and Arizona State. He was ranked No. 97 in California and No. 8 overall in Southern California. An interesting sidenote is Beasley comes from St. John Bosco, the same high school as Forever Buff Shay Fields.

Beasley appeared in three games as a true freshman at JSU with eight tackles to go along with two interceptions. The SoCal defender penned a heartfelt letter to the community of Jackson, Miss. for supporting the start of his journey and said, “This is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter for us.”

Beasley comes to Boulder with four years of eligibility.