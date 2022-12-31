Jackson State LB Jeremiah Brown transfers to Colorado

Another former Jackson State player is coming to Boulder to join Coach Prime.

Jeremiah Brown announced he would be coming west with his former coach on Thursday. The edge rusher has played 20 games over the past two years at JSU with 52 tackles (11 for loss) and seven sacks. He’s got a lot of upside at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds with a knack to swarm the ball.

Brown entered the transfer portal earlier this month and finally landed on Colorado after fielding several offers. The original three-star prospect from Carrabelle, Fla. decided on Jackson state over Minnesota, Marshall, Toledo, and a couple Florida schools.

He’s the third edge rusher to transfer into Boulder during this cycle. Brown will have two years of eligibility with the Buffaloes.