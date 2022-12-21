National Signing Day has been a bit of a mixed bag for Buffaloes fans over the last few (15+) years. Yes, Colorado has had a few wins here and there but for the most part, we sit and watch as programs across the country stockpile top recruits that we could only dream of signing.

That changes this Wednesday. Coach Prime has changed recruiting for the Buffaloes in an incredibly short period of time and Early Signing Day will be the first time we all get to see it come to life.

Hang out with us here all day as we update, in reverse chronological order, this post as updates happen.

Go Buffs!

News and Rumors

Everything we’re hearing, as we hear it

Wenesday, 10:53 AM - A player that has not been connected to Colorado at all has supposedly flipped to the Buffs on signing day:

Three-star DeSoto safety Jaden Milliner-Jones flips his commitment from SMU to Colorado.



He is the No. 56 recruit in the Dallas-area. @J_13Jones pic.twitter.com/5XwXAkm56O — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) December 21, 2022

Wednesday, 9:31 AM - Isaiah Jatta is a quiet suprise! Jatta, from Snow College in Utah, is an immediate starter at left tackle and a potential NFL guy:

Wednesday, 8:30 AM - Could Coach Prime lockdown the best corner in the nation for the second year in a row? Steve Wiltfong of 247 is reporting that Cormani McClain will not be signing today and Deion and Colorado have reached out.

“Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning,” Wiltfong said on 247Sports’ Signing Day show. “So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to coach Deion Sanders this morning.”

Tuesday, 9:30 PM - Jordan Hall has decommitted from CU:

CU Commit was a JSU commit and a Prime Guy. Signing day is going to be weird as hell, y’all! https://t.co/WmVJRI9Ki1 — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) December 21, 2022

The OT was all-state in Ohio in his senior year. We wish him well!

Tuesday, 7:06 PM - Savion Washington has committed as a transfer offensive lineman, who should have three years left to play. He was the starting right tackle at Kent State University, where CU’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator both hail from. He is massive, at 6’9 and 330 pounds, and will anchor RT for the Buffs next year.

Tuesday, 6:30 PM -

New Crystal Ball Prediction has been filed from @SWiltfong247 for CU and 2023 four-star WR Adam Hopkins



He is the 254th player overall and 33rd WR in the 2023 class according the @247Sports Composite Rankings.https://t.co/Xoo4PGDZDN — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 21, 2022

OUT OF NOWHERE, COACH PRIME IS HEADING FOR A 4 STAR RECEIVER. We coming. Adam Hopkins is a burner from the South.

Signed, Sealed and Delivered

New Buffaloes who have sent in their signed National Letter of Intent

Wednesday, 6:55 AM- The first few have announced their commitments to CU

WR Assad Waseem was the first to be official. The three-star Ocoee, Florida WR received interest from many Power 5 schools including four in the SEC. He is a BURNER with some wiggle to him as well.

ILB LaVonta Bentley comes to Boulder as a transfer from Clemson. A physical LB with a ton of attributes. He had 73 tackles (11.5 TFL), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 417 defensive snaps with the Tigers.

LB Kofi Taylor-Barrocks is noted as the top English player. His journey to the U.S. started with Prime recruiting him to Jackson State. The NFL Academy product is listed as a three-star linebacker with a 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame. It will be interesting to see how he’ll stack up once he steps foot on campus.

DE Taijh Alston is a transfer from West Virginia via East Carolina. A starter at defensive end for the Mountaineers last season with 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

OL Landon Bebee makes his way to Boulder from Missouri State. A co-captain at left tackle, who has allowed only three sacks over the past two seasons. He was the anchor for the Bears offense that racked up 34.2 points per game, which ranked 12th in FCS.

OL Savion Washington has signed a grant-in-aid, binding CU to the big right tackle. He is a HUGE get, literally and figuratively, at right tackle and he will start right away for his former head coach in Sean Lewis.

DE/LB Taje McCoy made it official from Oklahoma! McCoy is a pass rush specialist that is a plus athlete wherever he is on the field. Whatever the opposite of T-rex arms is, he has it. Reach, speed, power, McCoy is one of the best pure pass rusher recruits in the countrty.

DL Shane Cokes has made it official and I am so excited to see him next year. The Dartmouth transfer (and former captain) is quick, powerful and disruptive on the edge. He immediately added offers from some big time programs, including Miami, in the portal and he is going to play a lot next year.

WR Jacob Page is a burner at wide receiver and a huge get out of Tennessee.

OL Isaiah Jatta is an absolute mammoth of a left tackle that will start immediately. He and Savion Washington make for a huge upgrade at the tackles.

OL Jack Wilty is a 2nd-team All-American at the junior college ranks and he flipped his commitment on signing day from Northern Illinois to Colorado. He had offers from everyone at the G5 level, including CU’s new OL coach, so it seems like he can play.