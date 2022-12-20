Kent State transfer Savion Washington commits to Colorado

The Buffs struggled with consistency on the offensive line last year. It’s a major point of emphasis to focus on during the transition period with Coach Prime coming to Boulder and they got good news about some reinforcements on Monday.

Kent State offensive lineman Savion Washington transfers to CU with a lot of potential. The 6-foot-8, 345-pound beast received multiple offers but it came down to Colorado and Oklahoma State. Washington follows his former head coach Sean Lewis, and former O-line coach Bill O’ Boyle, who were added to Prime’s staff.

It was an outstanding job by Lewis and Boyle recruiting Washington for a second time. He entered last season with a 75.9 grade from PFF, according to BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger, better than any current offensive lineman on the Buffs roster.

Washington played 789 offensive snaps at right tackle for Kent State. He allowed three sacks and 13 total QB pressures, according to PFF. The Buffs need more help on the offensive line with Casey Roddick and Austin Johnson exiting the program.

The former three-star recruit has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Sidenote: Washington graduated from the same high school NBA superstar LeBron James made famous in the early 2000’s (St. Vincent-St. Mary in Arkon, Ohio).